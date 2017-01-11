Simone Biles & Aly Raisman to Make Their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut

January 11, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Sports Illustrated

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman trade their leotards for bikinis for the 2017 edition of the iconic special issue, out next month.

The gymnasts (both members of the gold-medal “Final Five” team at the Rio Olympics) were photographed by SISwimsuit photographer James Macari in Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. (Both Raisman, 22, and Biles, 19, train in the Houston area.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live