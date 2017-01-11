Simone Biles & Aly Raisman to Make Their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman trade their leotards for bikinis for the 2017 edition of the iconic special issue, out next month.

The gymnasts (both members of the gold-medal “Final Five” team at the Rio Olympics) were photographed by SISwimsuit photographer James Macari in Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. (Both Raisman, 22, and Biles, 19, train in the Houston area.)