Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in L.A.

January 11, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Celebrity, KISS, selena gomez, the weeknd

Was it “Good for You,” Weeknd? TMZ has just published paparazzi photos showing the “Starboy” singer making out with Selena Gomez on the streets of L.A. on Tuesday night. The pics show Gomez hugging The Weeknd from behind as they walk down the street and giving him a peck on the cheek, while at least one photo shows them full-on kissing. The two reportedly dined out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and were dressed casually in jeans. Hey, maybe Selena kept kissing his face because The Weeknd was all like, “I can’t feel my face when I’m with you.”

Click here to read more!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live