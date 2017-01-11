Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in L.A.

Was it “Good for You,” Weeknd? TMZ has just published paparazzi photos showing the “Starboy” singer making out with Selena Gomez on the streets of L.A. on Tuesday night. The pics show Gomez hugging The Weeknd from behind as they walk down the street and giving him a peck on the cheek, while at least one photo shows them full-on kissing. The two reportedly dined out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and were dressed casually in jeans. Hey, maybe Selena kept kissing his face because The Weeknd was all like, “I can’t feel my face when I’m with you.”