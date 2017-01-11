A new study found there are several reasons why people take so many selfies.

Why do people take selfies and post them on social media? Believe it or not, it’s NOT just because they’re vain.

A new study out of Brigham Young University found there are three different reasons people take lots of selfies.

1. To communicate with their friends and family and engage with them. That could be like taking a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker to try to motivate other people to also vote.

2. To record key events in your life and preserve memories.

3. And to publicize yourself for vain or narcissistic reasons, like having people see how AMAZING your life is.

Click Here to see more.