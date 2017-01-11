Girl Scout Cookies Ranked

January 11, 2017 3:07 AM
Filed Under: Cookies, Girl Scout, Phillips & Company, ranked

Which Girl Scout Cookie is the BEST?

Buzzfeed just ran a survey where people ranked the Girl Scout Cookie flavors. Here are the results. (Since most of the cookies have two different names in different regions, we’re using both of them)…

1. Thin Mints, 34%.

2. Caramel deLites / Samoas, 33% . . . vanilla cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolate stripes.

3. Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs, 18% . . . peanut butter covered in chocolate.

4. Shortbread / Trefoils, 4%.

5. Lemonades, 3% . . . shortbread with lemon icing.

6. Peanut Butter Sandwich / Do-si-dos, 3% . . . oatmeal cookies with peanut butter in between.

7. Thanks-A-Lot, 2% . . . shortbread with fudge on the bottom.

8. Trios, 1% . . . gluten-free peanut butter and oatmeal cookies.

