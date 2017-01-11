Fast Food Chains With The Most Devoted Fans

January 11, 2017 2:40 AM
Which fast food chains have the most devoted fans?

A new study found the fast food chains that have the most devoted fans. The rankings are based on what percentage of people would recommend the chain to friends and family, minus the people who would discourage other people from going there.

And the chain with the best fans is . . . Panera Bread.

The rest of the top 10 are: Culver’s . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Chick-fil-A . . . Five Guys . . . Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza . . . Subway . . . Whataburger . . . Rubio’s . . . and Baja Fresh.

For sit-down chain restaurants, the three with the most devoted fans are Texas Roadhouse . . . Bonefish . . . and Longhorn Steakhouse.

