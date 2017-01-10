Ways To Get A Bigger Glass Of Wine At Restaurants

Here are a few tricks for getting a bigger glass of wine at restaurants.

If you want to get a little free wine the next time you’re at a restaurant, here are two ways to do it…

1. Before you sit down, look for a section with a WAITER, not a waitress. A few different studies have found that men pour more wine than women do (about 9% more on average).

2. Hold your glass while your waiter pours the wine. A study in 2013 found we pour about 12% more wine when someone’s holding their glass compared to when it’s sitting on the table.

Your other option that’s sort of obvious is just getting a BOTTLE instead of ordering by the glass. If your table is having at least four or five glasses, it’s a lot cheaper that way.

