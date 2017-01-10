Things That Burn Us Out At Work

Here are the top things that lead to us getting burned out at work.

A new survey found the top seven things that make us get burned out at work…

1. Not making enough money.

2. An unreasonable workload.

3. Too much overtime or after hours work.

4. A bad boss.

5. Feeling like your job has almost no connection to your company’s strategy.

6. Negative culture.

7. Mediocre technology.

The survey also found that HALF of people who leave jobs say one of the reasons is because they got burned out. And it’s much more likely to happen at big companies than smaller ones.

