The 2017 Love Life Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign

2017 could be your year for LOVE.

Bustle.com talked with astrologer Lisa Allen and found each zodiac signs 2017 Love Life Prediction.

Here’s a quick breakdown for each sign…

Aquarius (January 19-February 18) – If you’re looking to find a relationship, then this is your year… There’s even a chance you’ll meet someone in the next few weeks.

Pisces (February 18-March 20) – Commitment will be better next year, but you can have fun during your discovery process.

Aries (March 20-April 19) – Something good could come about for your love life this May.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) – If you want a relationship, the opportunity will definitely present itself this year — if you are willing to loosen up a little.

Gemini (May 20-June 20) – Go out and have some fun. Just be sure you’re honest about your intentions with everyone you date.

Cancer (June 20-July 22) – You are a worthy catch, but no one will know it if you stay under the radar, so get out and date a little.

Leo (July 22-August 22) – It’s important to make sure you’re being picky about the right things as you look for love this year to find the right match.

Virgo (August 22-September 22) – You are incredibly hardworking. If you want to shift some of that energy into finding a relationship this year you might just do it.

Libra (September 22-October 23) – If you can stick to your guns, you’ll have tons of luck with relationships come May.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) – The new year will bring some positive influences into your life, so it’s a good idea to be ready when that happens.

Sagittarius (November 21-December 22) – If you do happen to be single, don’t worry about it. You still have “plenty of time to find the right one that allows you to be yourself.”

Capricorn (December 21-January 19) – Go easy on yourself, and the right person will likely come along later in the year.

