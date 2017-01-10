Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Destroy Expensive London Hotel Room?

By Amanda Wicks

If the lyric video Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released for their single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is any indication, the full visual is going to be next level hot.

The pair reportedly destroyed a $3,000-a-night London hotel room to make the music video, according to UK tabloid The Sun. Sources said Swift set fire to the curtains at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and the crew had to work quickly to quiet smoke alarms. She also allegedly smashed a bathroom mirror while Zayn tore up pillows and broke a lamp. All that bad behavior seems fitting for their song considering it’s part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Of course, Swift has gotten naughty on camera in the past. Although she typically exudes a clean image, she let her inner psycho out for the “Blank Space” video, which found her going a little wild on the man who broke her heart.