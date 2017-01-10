How Many Days You Actually Need To Work Out

You really only have to work out…

According to a new study out of Loughborough University in England, you only need to work out TWO days a week to get the basic health benefits of exercise and lower your risk of DROPPING DEAD.

The researchers say you need to do 75 minutes of hard exercise or 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week to lower your chances of dying from heart disease by 40% and your chances of dying from cancer by 18%.

So if you just hit the gym hard for around 35 minutes two days a week, that could be enough.

Now when it comes to other goals, like getting a six pack or losing weight, those will take more time and effort. But if you just want to change from being totally sedentary to somewhat healthy, two days of exercise can cut it.

