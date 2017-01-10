Girly Things Guys Would Do If It Was Socially Acceptable

Reddit asked guys to name girly things they’d do if it was socially acceptable.

1. Wear a dress or a skirt when it’s hot out

2. Wear leggings or tights when it’s cold out. One guy wore them for a Halloween costume once, and says he wears them under his pants now if it’s cold outside. Yoga pants and really short shorts were also popular, because they look comfortable.

3. Wear make-up to hide things like pimples and dark circles under your eyes.

4. Wear body spray or cologne that smells fruity, or like flowers.

5. Use the word “cute” more often. Guys feel like they can’t say it, no matter how cute something is.

6. Wear more jewelry. Like bracelets and rings with huge gemstones.

7. Order fruity drinks at the bar without being judged for it.

8. Use things like facemasks to keep your skin looking good. Apparently just the FEAR of your friends finding out keeps guys from doing it.

9. Knitting or quilting was surprisingly popular. It’s another thing guys want to do, but think their friends will make fun of them.

10. Carry a purse, so you don’t have to keep everything in your pockets.

