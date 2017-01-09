Ways To Deal With Digital Eye Strain

Since 31% of us regularly have sore eyes from staring at screens all day, here’s a few ways to deal with it.

Staring at screens all day can be rough on your eyes. A new study found about 90% of us now stare at screens for at least two hours a day. And 52% regularly use two devices at once, like using a laptop while you’re watching TV.

So what kind of problems can it cause? 31% of people in the study said they regularly suffer from sore eyes . . . 30% have neck and shoulder pain . . . 23% have headaches . . . 22% have blurry vision . . . and 22% suffer from dry eyes.

Here are four ways to make things a little easier on your eyes…

1. Remember the 20-20-20 rule. Take a 20 second break every 20 minutes, and stare at something that’s at least 20 feet away.

2. Reduce any overhead lights that cause a glare on your screen. You eyes have to work harder if there’s a glare.

3. Sit so your screen is at least arm’s length away. Closer than that is even worse for your eyes. So if you have to lean in closer than, you might want to have your vision checked.

4. Increase the size of the text on your computer or cell phone. It’s not hard to do, just check your settings. If you can’t figure it out, google it.

