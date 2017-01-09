Viral Video: Kicked Blocked Kick

January 9, 2017 2:36 AM
A high school football player blocked a kick by KICKING the ball out of the holder’s hands!

There’s a high school football player from Las Vegas named Bubba Bolden who’ll be playing for USC next season. And he had a pretty crazy blocked field goal in the high school All-American game on Saturday.

He jumped over the offensive line right when they snapped it . . . got to the ball before the kicker did . . . and HE kicked it in the opposite direction. Then he chased it down, picked it up, and ran it back for a touchdown.

