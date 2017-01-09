Viral Video: David Blaine Shoots Himself In The Mouth

Watch magician David Blaine shoot himself in the mouth and live to tell about it.

David Blaine has done some dangerous things. But he may have done his craziest stunt in his latest special “Beyond Magic” . . . when he shot himself in the mouth.

He was wearing some kind of mouth guard, but the bullet . . . if it WAS a real bullet . . . shattered it. He said, quote, “When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat.

“I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead.” The special actually aired in November on ABC, but it’s all over the place online right now, probably because it just aired in the UK.