The Golden Globes Winners

Here are the WINNERS from last night’s Golden Globes.

Movie Awards

Best Drama: “Moonlight”

Best Actress, Drama: Isabelle Huppert for the French movie “Elle”.

Best Actor, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Best Musical or Comedy: “La La Land”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Best Screenplay: “La La Land” (Written by director Damien Chazelle)

Best Original Song: “City of Stars”, the Ryan Gosling / Emma Stone duet from “La La Land”

Best Original Score: “La La Land”

Best Foreign-Language Film: France’s “Elle”

TV Awards

Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Atlanta” (FX)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

Cecil C. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep

