The Golden Globes Winners

Here are the WINNERS from last night’s Golden Globes.
Movie Awards
Best Drama: “Moonlight”
Best Actress, Drama: Isabelle Huppert for the French movie “Elle”.
Best Actor, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”
Best Musical or Comedy: “La La Land”
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Best Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Best Screenplay: “La La Land” (Written by director Damien Chazelle)
Best Original Song: “City of Stars”, the Ryan Gosling / Emma Stone duet from “La La Land”
Best Original Score: “La La Land”
Best Foreign-Language Film: France’s “Elle”
TV Awards
Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Best Actor, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Atlanta” (FX)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”
Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”
Cecil C. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep
