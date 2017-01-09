Spouses Starting To Look Alike

I knew it! People who live with each other for 25 years or more actually develop similar facial features.

A study in Motivation & Emotion on the psychology of love has found that over 25 years of marriage the facial features of couples became more similar, as judged by independent observers. I know, it sounds crazy, but haven’t you seen older couples who seem to look alike.

The research says this may be because of similarities in diet, environment, personality or even a result of empathizing with your partner over the years.

It kind of freaks me out that something other than genetics and lifestyle would change how you look, but maybe we can fill this under “lifestyle.”