Photo: Prince Jackson’s Tattoo Fail

January 9, 2017 2:25 AM
Prince Jackson got a misspelled tattoo.

Michael Jackson’s son Prince may have just gotten the worst tattoo ever. It’s some kind of metallic dragon-armor thing on his chest, shoulder and upper arm. And the picture is pretty cool.

But he also got lines from the Dylan Thomas poem “Do Not Go Gentle Into that Good Night” on his chest. Except they’re MESSED UP. “Do not go gentle into that good night” ended up as “Do not go gentle IN that good night.”

Under that, it says “Rage, rage against the dying of the light” . . . but “against” appears to be MISSPELLED.

