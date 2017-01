A guy hired 50 strippers to dance on jeeps at his father’s funeral??!!

A 76-year-old politician in Taiwan named Tung Hsiang died last week. And his son honored him by hiring 50 STRIPPERS to pole dance on top of Jeeps in the funeral procession.

Apparently Tung told his family he’d DREAMED about having strippers at his funeral two days before he died, so they fulfilled his dying wish.