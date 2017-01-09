Listen to Win Tickets to Hedwig & the Angry Inch at Peabody Opera House

January 9, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Concert, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peabody Opera House, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch perform at Peabody Opera House on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, December 22, 2016

Listen to Paul Cook on Monday through Thursday and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch perform at Peabody Opera House on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online, go to the event’s page here.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 13, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

