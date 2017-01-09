Google Home Virtual Assistant Argument

Two Google Home Virtual Assistants have been arguing non-stop for a week.

Someone modified two Google Home assistants so they use a different artificial intelligence called Cleverbot, which can actually hold a conversation and improvise. Then they made them talk to each other, and started live-streaming video of it.

They’ve pretty much been talking non-stop for about a week. They don’t always make sense, and tend to disagree a lot. But it’s entertaining in a weird way.

Click Here to see them in action.