“Dumpster Fire” Named Word Of The Year

The American Dialect Society’s “2016 Word of the Year” is “Dumpster Fire”??!!

The American Dialect Society just released its Word of the Year for 2016, and they actually went with “dumpster fire.”

Why’d they pick it? They say, quote, “As a metaphor for a situation that is out of control or poorly handled, ‘dumpster fire’ came into prominence in 2016 . . . very frequently in the context of the U.S. presidential campaign.”

They also picked “woke” as the slang word of the year, meaning, quote, “socially aware or enlightened.”

And their pick for the EMOJI of the year is the fire, when we use it to mean “lit” and exciting.

