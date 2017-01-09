Adam Wainwright Sings Taylor Swift In the Shower

His range of pitch really is amazing. From throwing a baseball to singing in the shower, Adam Wainwright can do it all!

One of our favorite Cardinals pitchers, is working on his singing skills for his upcoming charity event with “Big League Impact.”

The event is holding a Sing-Off and Karaoke Challenge on January 16th at Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights. Ten singers from around St. Louis will be competing against each other for studio time and YOU can win a chance to sing a duet with the Cardinals Ace!!

Of course he could sing any song that night, but it looks like he has been working on a little T. Swift and and it doesn’t sound too bad….in the shower at least.

For more details about singing challenge and tickets to this event click here!