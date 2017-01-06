Ways To Get Your New Year’s Resolutions Back On Track

Here are four ways to get your New Year’s resolution back on track.

We’re less than a week into the New Year which means there’s a decent chance you’ve already failed at your New Year’s resolution. So here are four tips to help you get back on track…

1. Ease into it this time. One of the biggest mistakes people make is jumping in and trying to change everything all at once. You’re more likely to succeed if you ease into a plan.

2. Set small goals along the way. If you set your goals too high, your first slip-up will feel like a huge failure and you’ll quit because you’re discouraged. Instead, set smaller goals, like telling yourself you’ll go for a walk after dinner three times this week.

3. Sleep. We all know sleep is important for our health. The problem for most of us is making it a priority when we already feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day.

Here’s how to fix that: set a goal for the time you want to go to bed each night, and take the hour before that time to get ready, whether that means turning the lights down and your screens off, putting your kids to bed, or reading a book.

4. Hydrate. A 2016 study from the University of Illinois found that just drinking two to three extra glasses of water a day can help prevent you from eating more than 200 calories. So if you’re trying to lose weight, drink up.