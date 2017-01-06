The BEST job in America this year is…

CNN/Money just released their annual list of the best jobs in America for 2017, and the number one career right now is mobile app developer.

The average app developer makes $97,000 a year . . . there are a ton of open jobs for you to snatch up . . . it’s low stress . . . and you can usually work from home.

The top five jobs right now are:

1. Mobile app developer.

2. Risk management director . . . they help make plans for either communities or companies in case a disaster happens, and also run the clean up and rebuilding if it does.

3. Landman . . . that’s someone who makes deals between oil companies and people who own the land that has natural resources under it.

4. Product analyst . . . that’s someone who studies products and figures out how to improve them.

5. Info assurance analyst . . . they figure out ways to protect companies’ data and network.

Click Here to see more.