Photo: “Washington Post’s” Gender Symbol Error

The “Washington Post” celebrates women by accidentally using the symbol for men??!!

There’s an event called the Women’s March on Washington going down the day after the inauguration later this month where something like 150,000 women will gather in Washington to protest Trump.

The “Washington Post” published an article about it yesterday, and they Photoshopped hundreds of women together to form the female symbol. That’s the one that kind of looks like a stick figure without legs.

Only they screwed up in about as massive a way as possible and accidentally put the women in the MALE symbol, which is the circle with an arrow sticking out.

