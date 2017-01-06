Photo: The Most Popular Emoji

The most popular emoji is…

A new study by the University of Michigan just figured out the most popular emoji in the world is . . . the “tears of joy” face.

joy Photo: The Most Popular Emoji

It’s also the most popular emoji in the U.S.

It’s SO popular that we use it almost three times more than any other emoji.

The rest of the five most popular emojis in the United States are: The “kissing face” that has a heart right next to the mouth . . . the face with hearts for eyes . . . the face that’s smiling and blushing . . . and the red heart.

