People can’t tell if this photo shows a demon, an angel… Or a PALM TREE?

Richard Christianson from Laveen, Arizona posted a photo on Facebook on New Year’s Day, and it’s going viral because people can’t quite figure out what it is.

The photo shows a large, shadowy figure that appears to have WINGS standing on the street. Is it a DEMON? Or an ANGEL? People aren’t sure. It also might be a palm tree, which is the most logical answer, but also the least fun.

