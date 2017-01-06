Here’s some good, or let’s say great, news for a change: Deaths from cancer in the United States have dropped 25 percent since hitting a peak in 1991, a new report finds.

The drop means that 2.1 million fewer people died from cancer between 1991 and 2014 than would have died if cancer death rates had remained at their 1991 level, the researchers said.

This is incredible news. Think of all the factors that have gone into that improvement including cancer research made possible by charity events like the Komen Race for the Cure.

Personally, I’m so grateful for the recovery both of the Jennifers in my life (Cook/Myers) made after their terrifying breast cancer diagnoses. And I’m incredibly proud of how hard they worked to get the best out of their treatment.