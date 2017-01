Our favorite Cardinal behind the plate is turning in his baseball jersey for a hockey jersey!

The St. Louis Blues are giving out Yadier Molina bobbleheads for their Cardinal themed night on March 23rd against the Vancouver Canucks.

Anyone that purchases the themed ticket using the code “CARDS17” will receive this exclusive bobblehead.

Let’s just say Yadi is pretty excited and when he is not playing for the Cardinals, he is always cheering on the Blues!