The Busiest Week For Online Dating

January 5, 2017 3:08 AM
Filed Under: busiest, dating, Online, Phillips & Company, week

This week IS the busiest week for online dating… EVER!

The beginning of the year is always a busy time for online dating, but this year it’s ESPECIALLY busy.

According to Match.com, Tuesday was the biggest day in online dating HISTORY. And for the rest of this week, people are going to be searching HARD for dates.

The average guy will go through 47 different women’s profiles this week, and the average woman will look through 38 different men’s profiles. And they’ll send messages to at least 20 of them.

The best time to send a message is 9:00 P.M. because that’s when you’re most likely to catch someone’s eye and get a response.

But even though people are hitting the dating sites HARD this week, no one’s actually GOING on dates. People who match up on online dating sites right now are going to wait almost two weeks before they get together for the first time.

Monday, January 16th is the most popular date for people who meet online this week.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

Sign Up Today!
Get The App

Listen Live