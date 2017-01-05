This week IS the busiest week for online dating… EVER!

The beginning of the year is always a busy time for online dating, but this year it’s ESPECIALLY busy.

According to Match.com, Tuesday was the biggest day in online dating HISTORY. And for the rest of this week, people are going to be searching HARD for dates.

The average guy will go through 47 different women’s profiles this week, and the average woman will look through 38 different men’s profiles. And they’ll send messages to at least 20 of them.

The best time to send a message is 9:00 P.M. because that’s when you’re most likely to catch someone’s eye and get a response.

But even though people are hitting the dating sites HARD this week, no one’s actually GOING on dates. People who match up on online dating sites right now are going to wait almost two weeks before they get together for the first time.

Monday, January 16th is the most popular date for people who meet online this week.

