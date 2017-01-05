Here are the best, and worst, cities for getting a new job this year.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study on the best and worst cities for getting a new job this year. The rankings are based on things like job openings . . . the job market growth . . . annual income . . . commuting times . . . and more.

And the best city for getting a sweet new job is Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s the rest of the top 10: Plano, Texas . . . Orlando . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . San Francisco . . . Rancho Cucamonga, California . . . Chandler, Arizona . . . Salt Lake City . . . Tempe, Arizona . . . and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 10 worst cities are: Detroit . . . Fresno, California . . . Bakersfield, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Oxnard, California . . . Worcester, Massachusetts . . . Cleveland . . . Tallahassee, Florida . . . and Rochester, New York.

Click Here to see more.