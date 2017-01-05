States With The Best And Worst Winters

Here’s who has the BEST and WORST winters throughout America.

Thrillist.com just ranked all 50 states by how BRUTAL their winters are. They based it on the average temperatures . . . how much snow they get . . . how well the roads are cleared . . . and just how people there FEEL about the weather this time of year.

And the state with the worst winters in the United States is Minnesota.

The rest of the top 10 states with the worst winters are Michigan . . . Alaska . . . North Dakota . . . Maine . . . South Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . Idaho . . . Montana . . . and Massachusetts.

The 10 states with the least brutal winters are Hawaii . . . Arizona . . . California . . . Colorado . . . Florida . . . New Mexico . . . Louisiana . . . Texas . . . Georgia . . . and Alabama.

