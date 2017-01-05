Guy’s Kitten Video Of The Day: “Kitty Kommercial”

January 5, 2017 2:47 AM
Filed Under: Guy's Kitten Video Of The Day, Kitty, kommercial, Phillips & Company, Video

Here’s a weird ad for an animal shelter in Atlanta involving kittens.

A no-kill animal shelter in Atlanta called Furkids posted an ad on YouTube last month that just started going viral. It starts out like a bad infomercial, and the guy in it basically acts like a used car salesman for cats and dogs.

Then he does a terrible cover of “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan at the end. The whole thing isn’t actually THAT great, but the Internet loves cats. So it was the number one trending video on YouTube yesterday.

