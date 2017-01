If you like your coffee black you may be a psychopath. Having a preference for bitter tastes is linked to being a psycho, narcissist, or sadist.

A predilection for tonic water or coffee could indicate some psychopathic tendencies in a person’s personality according to “Appetite Journal.” In contrast, people who dislike bitter tastes tend to be more agreeable, the researchers discovered.

Sorry Jen, my wife, you are a psychopath. Don’t kill the messenger.

Appetite, a research journal