Words That Should Be Banned

Lake Superior State University in Michigan just released its 42nd annual list of words we should BAN, because they’re annoying and overused.

Here are their seven best picks this year based on thousands of submissions…

1. “Post-truth” . . . people just started using it last year, and we’re already sick of it.

2. “Guestimate.”

3. “Bigly” . . . which IS a real word. But Donald Trump’s campaign claimed he was actually saying “big LEAGUE” while he was running for president.

4. “Dadbod.”

5. “Frankenfruit” . . . fruit that’s been genetically modified.

6. “On Fleek” . . . which basically just means someone or something looks good.

7. “You, Sir” . . . like when you start a sentence by saying, “You, Sir, are an idiot.”

