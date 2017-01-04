Where People Moved To And From In 2016

A new study looked at which states had the most people moving into them last year and moving out.

United Van Lines just released the results of their 40th annual study on which states had the most people moving into them versus moving out last year, and which states saw the most people leave with the fewest moving in.

And South Dakota came out on top. 68% of the moves involving South Dakota were people moving in, and only 32% were people leaving.

The rest of the 10 states with the highest rates of people moving in were: Vermont . . . Oregon . . . Idaho . . . South Carolina . . . Washington . . . Washington D.C. . . . North Carolina . . . Nevada . . . and Arizona.

The 10 states that had the worst ratios of people leaving versus moving in were: New Jersey . . . Illinois . . . New York . . . Connecticut . . . Kansas . . . Kentucky . . . West Virginia . . . Ohio . . . Utah . . . and Pennsylvania.

