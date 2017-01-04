Want To Work For The Cardinals? Here’s How!

The Cardinals are now hiring ushers for the 2017 season!

There is a catch, no pun intended. You will have to work instead of watching the entire game, but still talk about a dream job!

Here are some of the job requirements:

Greet our guests and assist them throughout the game to ensure their visit is safe, clean, fun and family-friendly.

Patrol aisles, concourses and other areas, maintaining a sharp watch for potential problems. If necessary, intervene and correct the situation before it interferes with other guests’ enjoyment of the event.

Distribute promotional items, perform bag inspections at the gates, monitor the walk-through metal detectors, and provide secondary screening/wanding of guests when they enter the ballpark. Busch Stadium is a smoke-free facility; however, these positions and certain others may subject employees to second hand smoke.

Submit your application today at cardinals.com/jobs.