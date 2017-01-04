The Best And Worst Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

January 4, 2017 3:20 AM
A new study found the best and worst cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

WalletHub.com just ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the best place for keeping your resolutions to the worst. It’s based on how well each city can help you with the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

That includes cities with lots of gyms and health food stores to help people lose weight . . . a strong job market for people looking to switch careers . . . and low smoking and binge drinking rates for people looking to cut back on their bad habits.

The 10 best cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions are: Salt Lake City . . . San Francisco . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . Seattle . . . Plano, Texas . . . Overland Park, Kansas . . . Atlanta . . . Irvine, California . . . Austin, Texas . . . and San Jose, California.

And the 10 worst cities are: Detroit . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Baltimore, Maryland . . . Jackson, Mississippi . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . and Philadelphia.

