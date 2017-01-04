2017 Cardinals Winter Warm Up Event Details

Y98 reminds all Cardinals fans that the 21st annual Winter Warm-Up takes place Saturday, January 14, through Monday, the 16, at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

Our very own Paul Cook will be broadcasting live at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday between 10 am to 2 pm.

Player autograph sessions are one of the most popular attractions of the Warm-Up. While some player autographs are free with a Winter Warm-Up admission pass, others require an autograph ticket available through a specific additional donation.

Every dollar donated for autograph tickets—as well as all proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up weekend—will benefit Redbird Rookies and charitable grants to community groups who help kids.

Admission passes are on-sale now at cardinals.com/winterwarmup, at the Cardinals Team Store at Busch and at Cardinals Clubhouse stores. All autograph tickets will be sold online beginning Wednesday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information and details click here.