When You Are Most Likely To Cheat On A Diet

Here are the times during the day when you’re most likely to cheat on your diet.

A new study found there are three times during the day when people are most likely to break their diet.

They are…

1. 11:01 A.M., especially if you skip breakfast.

2. 3:14 P.M., usually because you need some energy to get through the rest of the work day.

3. And 9:31 P.M., when you want to have a snack while you watch TV.

The study also found the WORST place to go when you’re on a diet is a coffee shop, because the drinks and the pastries are way too tempting.

