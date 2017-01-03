The January Relationship Freeze-Out

January 3, 2017 3:59 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Break up, Divorce

Cold temperatures aren’t the only thing frosty about January: it’s also widely known as the “break-up” month because more couples  split up during this month than at any other time of the year according to divorce stats.

Divorce attorneys say January and February are among their most bountiful months for acquiring new clients, unfortunately.

BTW, it’s not only married folks who fear the January freeze-out; couples in dating or live-in relationships also tend to go their separate ways more often in January than in any other month.

The big question is WHY? Maybe it’s the time of year when you look at your life and take inventory of what’s important and what isn’t working.

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

Sign Up Today!
Get The App

Listen Live