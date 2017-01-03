The January Relationship Freeze-Out

Cold temperatures aren’t the only thing frosty about January: it’s also widely known as the “break-up” month because more couples split up during this month than at any other time of the year according to divorce stats.

Divorce attorneys say January and February are among their most bountiful months for acquiring new clients, unfortunately.

BTW, it’s not only married folks who fear the January freeze-out; couples in dating or live-in relationships also tend to go their separate ways more often in January than in any other month.

The big question is WHY? Maybe it’s the time of year when you look at your life and take inventory of what’s important and what isn’t working.