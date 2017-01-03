Mean Girls Musical on Track for Fall 2017 Premiere

A musical adaptation of the 2004 film Mean Girls is set to make its premiere next fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage production is being written by Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond, and will debut at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., on October 3. Lorne Michaels, who produced the 2004 film, will also serve as a producer of the stage version and will work alongside Broadway producer Stuart Thompson. No casting has been announced for the musical, which will have a development workshop in the spring. While no Broadway plans have been set, a transition to the Great White Way is likely if the show does well in D.C.