Reasons to Stay In on New Year’s Eve

Let’s face it, you are either are the going out type for NYE or you despise the entire night and wish you would of stayed home in the first place!

Thanks to Bustle, here are 9 reminders why you should just stay in this New Year Eve.

1. Because it’s way overhyped.

2. Because it’s expensive.

3. Because wherever you go, it’ll be crowded.

4. Because you probably have to squeeze into an little black dress for the NYE party, after a month-long junk food binge.

5. Because after New Year’s, the holiday season is officially over.

6. Because those stupid New Year’s party hats never fit right.

7. Because Christmas is exhausting and NYE plans often happen at the last minute.

8. Because do you really want to kick off the first day of the new year hungover?

9. Because it’s just another day.

