Photography in a Flash: Indoor Shots

Stephen Weiss, owner of Creve Coeur Camera December 29, 2016 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Creve Coeur Camera

How can you get good indoor shots this holiday season?

Here are some very simple techniques:

  1. Look at the top of your camera and make sure it’s set to “p” or “auto.” This is a simple thing, but many mistakes happen because the camera dial was moved.
  2. Raise your cameras ISO. Generally 800 is sufficient for indoor shots.
  3. Make sure hold your camera is steady.
  4. Look at the information inside your camera or on the back screen and make sure your shutter speed is at least 1/60 of a second.
  5. Turn on as many lights in the room as possible.
  6. Check the front of you lens for dirt and clean it if needed.
  7. Have plenty of digital film.
  8. Charge your battery before your party.
