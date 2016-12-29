Netflix’s Suspicious Tweet About More Gilmore Girls Episodes

December 29, 2016 2:02 PM
Gilmore Girls, Netflix, TV series

Let’s just begin this post with…

 🚨🚨🚨🚨 SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨

 

Netflix just dropped a super crazy hint that there may be more Gilmore Girls episodes coming soon.

If you watched the Gilmore Girls Year in a Life on Netflix you will know that the last episode ended this way:

Rory: Mom?

Lorelai: Yeah?

Rory: I’m pregnant.

Pretty gut wrenching, unresolved ending right??? Well Netflix just tweeted out something that could lead to us knowing who the father might be and that means it could only lead to MORE EPISODES!!!

Which could only mean two things, we may find out who the father is? Or Netflix is promoting a show similar to Maury.

Either way the internet and Gilmore Girl fans are super excited about this and can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2017!

Click here to read more.

