Debbie Reynolds Dies a Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

On December 28, Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84, just one day after her daughter and fellow actress, Carrie Fisher, passed away at the age of 60. “She’s now with Carrie, and we’re all heartbroken,” said Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, adding that the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for his mother. Onscreen, Reynolds starred in Singin’ in the Rain and received an Oscar nomination for The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Offscreen, Elizabeth Taylor was her best friend, and when Taylor’s husband died, Reynolds and her spouse, the singer Eddie Fisher, rushed to her side. But this resulted in an extramarital affair between Taylor and Eddie, who soon divorced Reynolds to marry Taylor. After five years of marriage, Taylor dumped Fisher for actor Richard Burton.

Click here for more information.