Hershey brings the iconic flavor of red velvet cake to the snacking table in the form of a wafer bar with the introduction of new Red Velvet Kit Kats.

Although created and intended to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2017, the new treats have been spotted by fans for sale at select Walmart stores and online.

Availability at this time appears to be scarce, to say the least, however the new limited-edition flavor should start showing up on the shelves at retailers nationwide over the next few weeks.