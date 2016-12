Star Wars fans have lost one of the greats this week, but generation to generation the force is still strong.

Check out some parents that remember dressing up asĀ Princess Leia or years later have dressed their children in honor of Carrie Fisher. Even our very own Jen Myers was a fan!

RIP Princess Leia. The first person I ever had a crush on. Here is my daughter dressed up like her pic.twitter.com/B8Vi33WRaF — Once A Runner (@coopercoach) December 27, 2016

Digging up this photo of me, dressed like my favorite movie character, in memory of Carrie Fisher. Sad to hear this news. #RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/BI4ggxuWqR — Sylvia Kirkwood (@SylSyl2299) December 27, 2016

1980 & 2014. She is her mother’s daughter. – JenĀ