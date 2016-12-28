8 Ways a Booze-Free January Will Improve Your Health

December 28, 2016 8:43 AM
Filed Under: drinking, January

January’s the month that bars and liquor stores hate the most, because so many people stage a personal Prohibition by attempting to abstain from alcohol for all 31 days. And if you can resist temptation, Elite Daily has come up with the following list of eight reasons why staying sober for an entire month is great for your health:

  1. You’ll stop suffering from withdrawals.
  2. You’ll sleep better.
  3. You’ll have a clearer complexion.
  4. You’ll save a lot of money.
  5. You’ll lose weight.
  6. Your liver will love you.
  7. Your productivity will skyrocket.
  8. Your hangovers will cease to exist.

Click here to read more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

Sign Up Today!
Get The App

Listen Live