Carrie Fisher Reportedly Dead After Heart Attack

Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in `Star Wars,’ has died at age 60, daughter’s publicist says.

Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX Friday when she suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing, reported TMZ.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Carrie is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourde, her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo,” and also appeared in “Austin Powers,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Scream 3” and “When Harry Met Sally …”

But Fisher is best remembered as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” in 1977 with her now-iconic braided buns, who uttered the immortal phrase, “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.” Fisher played a part in which she was tough, feisty and powerful, even if at one point she was chained to Jabba the Hutt. (She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”)

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24. She was treated with electroconvulsive therapy and medication.

In 1987, her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards From the Edge” became a best seller. It became a 1990 film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Sadness and thoughts for icons of my time. RIP #CarrieFisher #georgemichael — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) December 27, 2016

